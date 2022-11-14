Study ranks MI as worst state for potholes

(FOX Carolina)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new study has ranked Michigan as the worst state when it comes to potholes.

Quote Wizard analyzed Google search statistics over the last year to come up with its rankings.

The freeze-thaw cycle that happens every year in Michigan is a big contributor to the road hazards.

The average pothole damage repair bill is $306, according to Quote Wizard.

The study also suggested drivers between the ages of 35 and 44 hit the most potholes.

