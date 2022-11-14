A snowy and colder pattern sticks around

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A trough digs across the Great Lakes within the jetstream and sticks around through the weekend. This will keep us at below-normal temperatures. We will also have several disturbances bringing more chances for snow. Today winds will shift and become more easterly to southeasterly. This will allow a band of moderate to heavy snow to form in the Keweenaw today through tomorrow. Then a small wave of energy will bring light snow across the south this evening through tomorrow. Projected snowfall amounts through Wednesday include 3-6″ in the Keewenaw ( Northern Houghton county/Southern Keweenaw county), 1-3″ across the central counties, and 3-6″ in the south.

Today: Snowy in the Keweenaw. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Tuesday: Lake effect snow continues in the Keweenaw and in the south

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with more widespread snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s

