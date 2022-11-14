Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year.

The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The dinner is free and open to the public. It includes turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and desserts.

Event Coordinator Dawn Lambert said she looks forward to the event every year.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” Lambert said. “The day of the event we all pull together and make everything happen. It takes a village. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers and core group of people.”

Take-out and free delivery options are available in Western Marquette County, including Palmer. Reservations are encouraged for dine-in.

You can call 906-486-6890 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday or leave a message at 906-451-4951 to make a reservation or schedule delivery/takeout.

