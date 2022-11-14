Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles

Upper Michigan Today episode 161 takes you through the steps of making refrigerator pickles
Mary Gervasi teaches Upper Michigan Today how to make refrigerator pickles.
Mary Gervasi teaches Upper Michigan Today how to make refrigerator pickles.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club.

That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway.

You can join the first All Booked Up chat at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at The Courtyards bar, 1110 Champion St. Marquette.

Plus... the average price of turkeys has gone up from $1.15 a pound to $1.47 a pound and a Delta County non-profit wants to take the financial stress off of families this Thanksgiving.

Mission of Hope is collecting Turkeys this week for families in need.

If you’d like to donate a turkey to the cause, you can drop it off at the Wellspring Community Church in the Delta Plaza Mall.

If you’d like to receive a turkey, you can fill out the form here.

All Booked UP gets ready for its first chat, Tia reflects on being a suspect in a murder mystery, and Mission of Hope is giving turkeys to families in need.

And... it’s National Pickle Day!

Mary Gervasi, a retired chef with Northern Michigan University, says you don’t have to go through the canning process to get a good gherkin.

Refrigerator pickles take a few minutes to make and are just as tasty and tangy as a traditional canned pickle.

To make one quart of brine, boil:

1 C. water

1 C. apple cider or white vinegar

1 TBSP sugar

1 TBSP salt

Dissolve and let cool.

Gervasi reminds you to use a non-reactive surface, such as a stainless steel pot, to boil your brine mixture.

Retired chef/Tia's grandma shows you how to make refrigerator pickles, which are simpler than traditional canned pickles.

Pickles can be made using garden cucumbers, English cukes, or specified pickling cucumbers- which have a thinner skin and are short and wide.

While that boils, slice 2-4 cucumbers of your choice and place them in a jar, adding

1 bay leaf

1 TBSP mustard seed

1 TSP peppercorn

1 TBSP dry dill OR 1 head of fresh dill

2-3 cloves of garlic

1 jalapeno (optional)

Refrigerator pickles are easier to make than canned pickles and last for up to 3 months.

Let the brine cool for about 5 minutes before funneling over the cucumber-spice mixture.

Refrigerate immediately for up to 3 months.

It’s best to let the pickles sit for 24 hours before eating.

Tia and Elizabeth try the homemade refrigerator pickles they made on National Pickle Day.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
A file photo of an Iron Mountain Fire Department fire engine.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
Rob and Liz Wiener have been involved with the Alger County 4H club for the past six years.
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
The Hall Building
Historic Hall Building in Houghton holds open house

Latest News

Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
Upper Michigan Today taste tests its homemade pickles.
Upper Michigan Today taste tests its homemade pickles
Upper Michigan Today learns how to make easy pickles on National Pickle Day.
How to make refrigerator pickles