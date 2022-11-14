Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
Upper Michigan Today episode 161 takes you through the steps of making refrigerator pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club.
That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway.
You can join the first All Booked Up chat at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at The Courtyards bar, 1110 Champion St. Marquette.
Plus... the average price of turkeys has gone up from $1.15 a pound to $1.47 a pound and a Delta County non-profit wants to take the financial stress off of families this Thanksgiving.
Mission of Hope is collecting Turkeys this week for families in need.
If you’d like to donate a turkey to the cause, you can drop it off at the Wellspring Community Church in the Delta Plaza Mall.
If you’d like to receive a turkey, you can fill out the form here.
And... it’s National Pickle Day!
Mary Gervasi, a retired chef with Northern Michigan University, says you don’t have to go through the canning process to get a good gherkin.
Refrigerator pickles take a few minutes to make and are just as tasty and tangy as a traditional canned pickle.
To make one quart of brine, boil:
1 C. water
1 C. apple cider or white vinegar
1 TBSP sugar
1 TBSP salt
Dissolve and let cool.
Gervasi reminds you to use a non-reactive surface, such as a stainless steel pot, to boil your brine mixture.
Pickles can be made using garden cucumbers, English cukes, or specified pickling cucumbers- which have a thinner skin and are short and wide.
While that boils, slice 2-4 cucumbers of your choice and place them in a jar, adding
1 bay leaf
1 TBSP mustard seed
1 TSP peppercorn
1 TBSP dry dill OR 1 head of fresh dill
2-3 cloves of garlic
1 jalapeno (optional)
Let the brine cool for about 5 minutes before funneling over the cucumber-spice mixture.
Refrigerate immediately for up to 3 months.
It’s best to let the pickles sit for 24 hours before eating.
