New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and its now open to take adult patients.

Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.

Olson said he has the ability to bill Medicare and Medicaid, as well as private-pay. The practice is accessible by elevator to the third-floor office location, and has accessible rest room facilities in the building. Telehealth options are also available.

“I am most excited to offer services to Medicare clients,” Olson said, “because I know from previous counseling work that people who have Medicare as their primary insurance often have trouble finding a counselor. Working with the senior population has been an important part of my practice in the past and I look forward to continuing to serve them.”

Olson said he is continuing to add insurance providers and hopes to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield and employee assistance programs soon.

Olson recommends people seeking counseling contact him directly at 906-290-7492 or visit his web site at paulolsoncounseling.com.

