Michigan gas price averages see a decrease of 19 cents

We’re seeing relief at gas pump as prices continue to drop. The average for regular is $3.35 in...
We’re seeing relief at gas pump as prices continue to drop. The average for regular is $3.35 in Alabama which is down 7 cents from a week ago.(WBRC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages throughout the state have fallen 19 cents over the last week.

Drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still 64 cents more than this time last year. The national average is still lower than the state, at $3.78 per gallon.

When it comes to gas price averages throughout the Upper Peninsula by county, Chippewa County has the highest average at $4.27 per gallon. Meantime, Menominee has the lowest average at $3.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
A file photo of an Iron Mountain Fire Department fire engine.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
The Hall Building
Historic Hall Building in Houghton holds open house
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit

Latest News

More than a dozen show up to a murder mystery in the MATI Red Room
Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event
Rob and Liz Wiener have been involved with the Alger County 4H club for the past six years.
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
Smile big.
F.I.R.S.T holds middle school robotics competition in Kingsford