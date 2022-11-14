Michigan gas price averages see a decrease of 19 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages throughout the state have fallen 19 cents over the last week.

Drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still 64 cents more than this time last year. The national average is still lower than the state, at $3.78 per gallon.

When it comes to gas price averages throughout the Upper Peninsula by county, Chippewa County has the highest average at $4.27 per gallon. Meantime, Menominee has the lowest average at $3.81 per gallon.

