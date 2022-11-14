Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event

By Cameron Chinn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre And Innovation Company held a murder mystery event Sunday evening.

The interactive dinner was themed around the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The appetizers and desserts provided gave attendees an immersive experience while they attempted to uncover the murderer.

Co-Director Craig Grabarczyk said he was happy people came together for a fun evening.

“Mostly this is just done for fun but it’s enjoyable for the guests. It’s enjoyable for the actors doing it and it’s enjoyable for us just being able to see people enjoying themselves playing out this little mystery that we’re organizing here,” Grabarczyk said.

Grabarczyk said there are plans to do similar events with different themes in the works. To stay updated on the latest events at the MATI check out their website here.

