Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.

By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years.

On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ishpeming will be packed with raffle prizes, hand-made creations and U.P. vendors. All proceeds will benefit the Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The Ladies’ Christmas shopping party event is from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

