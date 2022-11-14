Huskies’ basketball tame Bearcats 77-67

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech bounced back with a 77-67 win over McKendree University Sunday afternoon, supported by freshman Dan Gherezgher, who scored 27 points in the GLVC/GLIAC Crossover Tournament game at SDC Gymnasium. Gherezgher shot 9-for-12 from the floor and made all six free throw attempts to lead the Huskies to a 1-1 non-conference record.

Tech shot 44-percent overall and out-rebounded the Bearcats 38-34. Brad Simonsen was also effective with 12 points and seven rebounds as five players made it to double-figures.

Gherezgher showed off his athleticism in the paint and added three from beyond the arc with three rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. MTU led 38-34 at halftime, then drew scoreboard separation with triples on consecutive possessions from Gherezgher, Adam Hobson, and Eric Carl to make it 60-49. McKendree closed back to a six-point margin but Gherezgher’s layup with 2:27 to play and two free throws the next time up the floor put the game out of reach for the visitors.

“I felt like they were putting on the pressure at the end of the shot clock against us in the beginning of the second half,” Gherezgher said. “We had been a little bit loose with the ball and we needed to make some plays. Once we started to play within ourselves, we were able to get that separation.”

“We talked about coming out and just being tougher,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “We wanted to outwork them and be the aggressors out there. I was happy we showed that fight out there and played hard. We knew in looking at the matchup that Dan would have some opportunities to attack the basket. He came in and gave us a tremendous spark today.”

Eric Powell II scored 22 points and Bryson Bultman posted 16 points, but the Bearcats were limited to 39-percent shooting (21-54) overall with 8 of 23 long-range shots falling.

After Lewis University outmaneuvered the Huskies in the paint 50-10 on Saturday, Tech won the category against McKendree 28-26. The Bearcats also committed 14 turnovers compared to 12 for MTU.

Starting guards Marcus Tomashek and Adam Hobson added 11 points apiece and Pete Calcaterra took in a team-high nine rebounds to go with six points off the bench. Eric Carl made a pair of threes and finished with 10 points.

Michigan Tech (1-1) resumes non-conference play at home on Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m. against Minnesota Crookston. The Eagles (1-1) are fresh off a 79-42 loss to No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State.

