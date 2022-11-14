Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash closed a section of US-41 in Delta County Monday afternoon, but the MSP says the highway has reopened.

As of 4:30 p.m., the Michigan State Police says US-41 near S.15 Rd in Masonville Twp. of Delta County is open again after a two-car crash with minor injuries.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

