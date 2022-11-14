18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One 18-year-old woman was arrested after a one car crash on Sunday.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of US-41 and Boston Road on Sunday November 13, at 4:20 A.M for a one car crash.

Two 18-year-old women were inside the vehicle.

Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

The driver and passenger were both taken to UP Health System Portage by Mercy Ambulance for treatment of injuries.

After being released, the driver was lodged at the Houghton County Jail.

Houghton City Police and Mercy Ambulance assisted at the scene.

