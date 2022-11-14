18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One 18-year-old woman was arrested after a one car crash on Sunday.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of US-41 and Boston Road on Sunday November 13, at 4:20 A.M for a one car crash.

Two 18-year-old women were inside the vehicle.

Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

The driver and passenger were both taken to UP Health System Portage by Mercy Ambulance for treatment of injuries.

After being released, the driver was lodged at the Houghton County Jail.

Houghton City Police and Mercy Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
A file photo of an Iron Mountain Fire Department fire engine.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
Rob and Liz Wiener have been involved with the Alger County 4H club for the past six years.
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
The Hall Building
Historic Hall Building in Houghton holds open house

Latest News

Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
Thanksgiving Dinner
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
Study ranks MI as worst state for potholes
snow shwoers
A snowy and colder pattern sticks around