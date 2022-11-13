Superiorland Ski Club holds annual ski swap

Marquette Ski Swap
Marquette Ski Swap(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year Superiorland Ski Club holds a ski swap as a fundraiser. On Saturday, Superiorland hosted the swap in the Marquette Township Hall.

People brought used skiing equipment to be sold again to new owners.

Superiorland Ski Club President, Jeni Kilpela, says the swap is not just a fundraiser, but also a way to connect with the community.

“We get to be excited about a season together,” said Kilpela. “Everyone here is looking forward to snow, we’re all looking forward to getting out together, shops are here also helping, coaches are here to pitch our programs to people because we do teach them from five on up. So really this is just a day to hang out together, buy things, it’s just about community.”

For more information about Superiorland Ski Club, click here.

