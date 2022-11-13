Snow relaxes today but more on the way this week

It is a little calmer compared to Saturday, but lake effect snow is still affecting some in the U.P. today. The week ahead is looking to be on and off rounds of snow, while nothing widespread and heavy, expect some slushy roads and sidewalks. Right now our next primary snow maker is planned for Thursday that starts in the morning and picks up in the afternoon and evening. For the next few days snow is looking to stick around on the roads so be sure to give yourself enough time to get to your destinations.

Tonight: Light lake effect snow along NW wind belts; mostly cloudy

>Lows: Mid to High 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the afternoon and the overnight

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the afternoon and possible mixed precip near Lake Michigan

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; more mixed precip near Lake Michigan and snow showers in the west

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers from the west, moderate to heavy bands of snow possible

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

