Snow relaxes today but more on the way this week

Travel forecast for the upcoming week
Travel forecast for the upcoming week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is a little calmer compared to Saturday, but lake effect snow is still affecting some in the U.P. today. The week ahead is looking to be on and off rounds of snow, while nothing widespread and heavy, expect some slushy roads and sidewalks. Right now our next primary snow maker is planned for Thursday that starts in the morning and picks up in the afternoon and evening. For the next few days snow is looking to stick around on the roads so be sure to give yourself enough time to get to your destinations.

Tonight: Light lake effect snow along NW wind belts; mostly cloudy

>Lows: Mid to High 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the afternoon and the overnight

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the afternoon and possible mixed precip near Lake Michigan

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; more mixed precip near Lake Michigan and snow showers in the west

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers from the west, moderate to heavy bands of snow possible

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with total snowfall...
Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps
A file photo of an Iron Mountain Fire Department fire engine.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit

Latest News

Snow chances throughout the next five days
Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, Veterans Day - 11/11/2022
NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with total snowfall...
Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps
Snowy weekend with lake effect snow
Evening snow Friday with lake effect snow Saturday