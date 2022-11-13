Michigan Tech downs Lewis University in overtime

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lewis University sent the game to overtime but the Huskies prevailed 95-83 and moved to 2-0 at the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament Saturday afternoon at Mabee Center. The Huskies outscored the Flyers 13-1 in the extra session and had five players in double-figures, including Sloane Zenner, whose 18 points and final-minute free throws factored in the decision.

“Sloane came up huge for us today,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “She hit shots early and then rebounded and made free throws late to secure the win for us. I also thought Bella and Ellie came up with big plays for us throughout the game. I’m really proud of how we responded to adversity on a long, tough, road trip.”

For the second straight game, Tech posted a strong start and led 22-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Flyers chipped away through quarters two and three and took a one-point lead 50-49 with 5:49 to go in the third. It remained a close encounter into the final minute of regulation.

Trailing 79-78, Zenner hauled in an offensive rebound and was fouled with 12 seconds left. After converting both attempts at the line, she was again fouled, following Jenna Badali’s missed 3-point try. Zenner came through with another two free throws under pressure with just three ticks remaining. Lewis called timeout, then ran a play for Kathryn Schmidt, who made a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

With quick baskets by Isabella Lenz and Ellie Mackay from downtown, it was all Huskies in extra time. Free throws made by Mackay and Rondorf helped put another late comeback out of reach.

Mackay posted a team-high 23 points and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Lenz came off the bench for 19 points and shot 7-for-17 from the floor. Zenner was an efficient 5-for-9 for 18 points, along with seven rebounds. Katelyn Meister led the team with eight rebounds to go with 16 points and the Huskies nearly made it to 100 points for the first time since 2009 (Finlandia).

Rebounds favored Tech 40-38 and MTU shot 45-percent (29-64) from the field, including 41-percent (13-31) from beyond the arc. One of the top free throw shooting teams in Division II last season, the Huskies connected 24 of 25 free throw tries (96-percent), including 6-for-6 in overtime.

Schmidt led the Flyers with 25 points (10-21) and nine rebounds. Taylor Gugliuzza (19 points), Grace Hilbur (15 points), and Lily Courier (10 points) also made it to double-figures. Lewis shot 40-percent (31-78) in the game and 32-percent (8-25) from downtown.

The Huskies (2-0) continue non-conference play at home on Tuesday, November 15 at 2 p.m. when they host Concordia St. Paul at SDC Gymnasium. Lewis (0-2) is at Ashland on Saturday, November 19.

