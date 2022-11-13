Marquette History Center holds 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale

Marquette History Center Art Sale
Marquette History Center Art Sale(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette history center held its 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale on Saturday. The sale features local artists and helps fund the Marquette History Center.

Marquette History Center Executive Director, Chris Osier, says the holiday sale is a great way to support Marquette’s art and culture.

“The history center, being a non-profit, we have been saving local history since 1918, and we’re really proud of what we have here. We share our history; we want it to be a dun learning environment,” said Osier. “And also supporting local artists is helping grass roots people who are pouring their heart and soul into items that they make and love and are here to share with everyone.”

There were a variety of items sold, including woodcarvings, paintings, jewelry, resin sculptures, and knit clothing, baked goods, and more.

