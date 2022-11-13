‘It’s fantastic’: Brits and Brews event held at Marquette brewery

Brits and Brews event at Ore Dock Brewing
Brits and Brews event at Ore Dock Brewing(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Ore Dock Brewing Company and listened to classic rock music while also raising money for local charities.

Artists like Chris Valenti and The Knockabouts played mid-60s rock music on Saturday. Ore Dock Brewing Company also provided a specialty British ale for people to purchase at the event. The organizer of the event Dave Stensaas said it is exciting to see all the hard planning come together.

“It’s fantastic and it’s great to see all the smiles and people dancing and enjoying with their friends. There’s not a lot of live music that covers this era, this genre music anymore,” Stensaas said.

Proceeds raised this weekend will go to the JJ Packs and Music for All Kids charities.

