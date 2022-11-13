Historic Hall Building in Houghton holds open house

The Hall Building
The Hall Building(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The historic Hall Building in Houghton was built in 1902.

Saturday, the building’s owner, Edward Cole, invited the public to an open house tour of the building. Participants explored the ballroom, office spaces, and views from the third floor. There were also refreshments and gift bags for visitors.

Cole says the event was a rare opportunity to see the inside of the building.

“The goal here was to really give people a first-hand view of the beauty of this building, its history, its relevance, and its sense of place in this community,” said Cole.

The historic Hall Building was originally a Citizens National Bank and Chicago Store. Construction of the building cost $40,000.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with total snowfall...
Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps
Rudy Guiliani thinks U.P. should be part of Wisconsin
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
Driver who died in Florence County crash identified
Businesses to offer 2022 Veterans Day discounts

Latest News

Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
Snow chances throughout the next five days
Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow
A file photo of an Iron Mountain Fire Department fire engine.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
BHK Child Development Board's apprenticeship program was awarded in a pre-National...
Pre-Apprenticeship Week celebration held for BHK Child Development Board in Houghton