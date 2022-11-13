Historic Hall Building in Houghton holds open house

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The historic Hall Building in Houghton was built in 1902.

Saturday, the building’s owner, Edward Cole, invited the public to an open house tour of the building. Participants explored the ballroom, office spaces, and views from the third floor. There were also refreshments and gift bags for visitors.

Cole says the event was a rare opportunity to see the inside of the building.

“The goal here was to really give people a first-hand view of the beauty of this building, its history, its relevance, and its sense of place in this community,” said Cole.

The historic Hall Building was originally a Citizens National Bank and Chicago Store. Construction of the building cost $40,000.

