Flyers sneak past Huskie men’s basketball 71-67

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 71-67 to Lewis University Saturday afternoon in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium. The Flyers vaulted to a 30-16 first-half lead and held off the Huskies late to win the first game of the regular season for both teams.

Adam Hobson led all players with 25 points and shot 9-for-17, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, but early one-on-one struggles cost the Huskies, as the Flyers shot 59-percent from the floor in the first half for a 41-34 edge at the break. The Flyers also dominated with 50 points in the paint compared to 10 for MTU.

Hobson’s layup tied the contest 72-72 with 2:24 to play in the second half, but subsequent layups by Terry Ford and Atakan Sahinkaya went unanswered as Tech failed to convert any of their final five shot attempts.

“We played against some athletic guys, and we had a hard time getting into our offense,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “We also weren’t guarding the basketball very well. I do feel that we were better in the second half defensively. We got to loose balls and had some steals, which in turn made us more comfortable on the offensive end. It’s just a matter of putting two halves together now. It took us a while, especially with all of our young players in this atmosphere to slow down early in the game.”

Lewis shot 57-percent (32-56) from the field and Jamere Hill led the Flyers with 16 points (8-15). Lewis also held a narrow edge in rebounding (29-28) and turnovers (11-9).

A pair of Husky freshmen made it to double figures, including Marcus Tomashek (14 points, three rebounds) and Josh Terrian (11 points, four assists). Brad Simonsen contributed eight points, and four rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.

Michigan Tech (0-1) is back inside SDC Gymnasium on Sunday at 2 p.m. against McKendree University.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.