F.I.R.S.T holds middle school robotics competition in Kingsford

F.I.R.S.T held a robotics competition at Kingsford school.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. educators said they are always finding ways to get kids interested in robotics. Saturday was day two of the F.I.R.S.T Robotics Competition at Kingsford schools.

Robotics Director Amanda Gibbons explained what the event is about.

“We have middle school students from all over the U.P. building robots from scratch that have to fit inside an 18-inch cube there designed this year,” said Gibbins. “They’re designed this year to stack cones, so they started in September, and they have been building and programming and this is their chance to qualify for the state champions that happen next month.”

While the kids competed parents and mentors assisted students with their robots. One team’s mentor, Elizabeth Henry, expressed why the community should care about robots.

“It’s a great way to bring together families also we have parents that help out, it’s a great way for the kids to get experience outside of school with the community in a different way than through sports or through activities that are just less structured,” said Henry. “Is a great way for the kids to get experience outside of school with the community in a different way than through sports or through activities that are just less structured.”

Almost all coaches are over the age of 18 however, one coach is still just a minor. Ninth grader Miles Tickler explained how this experience as a coach is teaching him life skills that he can use forever.

“How to use certain tools and my ability to work with other teams and communicate with all sorts of different people all around the world,” said Tickler.

Organizers said their intention is to show kids how to turn a hobby into something that can benefit their lives forever.

