Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.'s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shoe store held its grand opening in Houghton this weekend.

Copper Country Running Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the new store. There was food, drinks, and a snowy 5K. There was also a one-mile kids’ costume race.

Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, says the store is for more than just runners.

“We’re selling shoes to everybody,” said Thomsen. “Whether it’s someone who works on their feet 12 or 14 hours a day, to the walker, to the person that likes to go to the gym, or that occasional runner, we’ve got footwear for everybody.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was at 11 a.m. and the 5K was at 2 p.m. After the race, there was an after-party at Copper Country Running Co with treats and prizes for runners.

