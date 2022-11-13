Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders

Rob and Liz Wiener have been involved with the Alger County 4H club for the past six years.
Rob and Liz Wiener have been involved with the Alger County 4H club for the past six years.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County community members met at a Munising coffee shop Sunday to show their gratitude to two 4H leaders who are moving.

Rob and Liz Wiener have been instrumental in the Alger County 4H club for the past six years. The couple is moving to Rockford, Illinois to pursue a new career opportunity.

Liz says it is hard to say goodbye, but she is happy to have played a part in the group.

“It has been one of the best things of my life,” Wiener said. “They always say you quit jobs that you hate but they don’t ever prepare you for leaving a job that you love. That has been very difficult and bittersweet.”

Wiener says she hopes she has made a lasting impression on the kids.

“The kids that I have been able to work with are incredible,” Wiener said. “Watching them learn, watching them find their spark, that is what 4H is all about. Some of the projects I have gotten to do and watch them learn and grow, I can’t even put it into words.”

David Horne, a 4H member, says he feels bittersweet.

“We are obviously very happy about the career opportunity; she has a promotion coming and she has done a wonderful job,” Horne said. “I am happy for her professional life, but I am still sad because, on the other hand, she is a great member of the community.”

Eight-year-old Maude Bogater has a final message for the couple.

“I will miss you and good luck,” Bogater said.

Visit the Alger County 4H website to learn more about how to get involved with the club.

