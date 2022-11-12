Thousand gets her first win as NMU Women’s Basketball Coach

LIBERTY, Mo. (WLUC) - In the first game under new head coach Casey Thousand, the NMU women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in the 2022-23 season opener, picking up a 77-59 win over Lewis at William Jewell. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Holzwart posted a career-best 21 points, Kayla Tierney added 17 points on 5-6 shooting from 3-point territory, and Makaylee Kuhn and Ana Rhude had double-doubles for an all-around effort from the ‘Cats. Head coach Casey Thousand picked up her first win guiding the ‘Cats in her first attempt.

First Quarter Kayla Tierney, Mackenzie Holzwart, Makaylee Kuhn, Vivienne Jende, and Ana Rhude got the nod as the starting five for the Wildcats. Makaylee Kuhn got the season going, raining in a triple from downtown on the game’s first possession. Holzwart connected on a jumper and a three-pointer to quickly jump ahead 8-0.Kayla Tierney also put one through from downtown in the opening 10 minutes as NMU led 16-12 after the first.

Second Quarter Mackenzie Holzwart continued her hot start, firing in her second triple to get to eight points and a 19-12 NMU lead. On her first career shot attempt, Sarah Newcomer hit a triple to put NMU head 22-12. Lewis then answered with a 6-0 run leading to a timeout as NMU was up 22-18 with 7:36 to go in the half.Back-to-back Ana Rhude layups countered the Flyers attack as the team’s began exchanging blows late in the first half.Ana Rhude beat the buzzer as the sides headed to the locker room with the ‘Cats up 37-32. Holzwart reached double figures with 10 points. MU shot 15-34 (44.1%) in the half.

Third Quarter Makaylee Kuhn got the second half started just like the first, connecting on her first shot. . Holzwart then continued her hot night hitting a shot down low to go up 41-32. Kayla Tierney then got to 11 points on a three to go back up a dozen at 44-32.Holzwart and Tierney continued to exchange buckets as NMU was building their lead as the third quarter was winding down.Holzwart rattled in a jumper from the top of the key for the last NMU bucket of the quarter. NMU took a 62-46 lead to the final 10 minutes. Holzwart had 19 at quarter’s end.

Fourth Quarter Tierney got her total to 17 with a three to open the final frame.NMU continued to look efficient on offense as Ana Rhude and Elena Alaix were putting the ball in the basket.

Postgame Notes

Mackenzie Holzwart set a new career high, dropping 21 points on 7-14 shooting. She also added six rebounds and a pair of assists.

Kayla Tierney went 5-6 from downtown on her way to 17 points.

Makaylee Kuhn (12 points and 11 rebounds) and Ana Rhude (10 points and 12 rebounds) each posted double-doubles for Northern.

The Wildcats were efficient from deep, going 10-19 (52.6%).

Up Next NMU is back at it tomorrow to take on host William Jewell to finish off the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

