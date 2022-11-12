Tech Women’s Basketball shuts down William Jewell

LIBERTY, Mo. (WLUC) - Running to a comfortable lead early, Michigan Tech never looked back in a 63-32 opening night win over William Jewell College at the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament Friday at Mabee Center. Eleven Husky players scored points and all 13 on the trip recorded at least eight minutes on the court.

Isabella Lenz was one of three players in double figures with 12 points (5-for-11), two rebounds, and one block. Ellie Mackay shot 4-for-8 for 11 points and Alex Rondorf posted 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Huskies.

“It was great to see everybody contribute to our win tonight,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “I thought Alex (Rondorf) created some extra opportunities for us and brought a lot of energy. Our defensive effort was great all night. We just put them on the foul line a bit too much. We will learn from it and improve because we know we have a very tough opponent tomorrow.”

Michigan Tech (1-0) continues competition at Mabee Center Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lewis University. William Jewell (0-1) will play Northern Michigan Saturday at 4 p.m.

FIRST HALF

Rondorf rattled in a three to begin the Huskies’ 2022-23 campaign as Tech jumped out to a 25-9 advantage after 10 minutes. Lenz posted 10 first half points and Rondorf added six rebounds as Tech ran its margin to 37-19 at halftime, shooting 44-percent.

The Cardinals struggled to score early and shot 23-percent in the first half, including 1-for-10 on 3-point tries. The Huskies also dominated in the paint with a 20-6 edge.

SECOND HALF

Tech extended the lead to 21, following a quick basket by Sara Dax and a block in the lane by Sloane Zenner. The Huskies outscored the Cardinals 15-8 in the third quarter and 11-5 in the fourth.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Huskies shot 38-percent (25-65) overall, including 26-percent (7-27) from beyond the arc. Tech took in 48 rebounds and limited turnovers to nine with four blocks and four steals.

William Jewell converted 10 of 50 shot attempts (20-percent) and went 1-for-17 from long range (six percent). The Cardinals recorded 34 rebounds, seven steals, and four blocks. They committed 17 turnovers. Emree Zars led WJC with nine points and Chloe Frank had six rebounds.

With 32 points allowed Friday, the Huskies came within five points of the school record for single-game points allowed to an opponent (27) set in 1981 against Saginaw Valley State.

