Pre-Apprenticeship Week celebration held for BHK Child Development Board in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Center of Gogebic Community College (GCC) hosted a pre-National Apprenticeship Week Celebration on Friday.

The 45-minute event highlighted BHK Child Development Board’s apprenticeship program. They received an award for the program from Upper Peninsula Michigan Works (UPMW).

BHK is working in partnership with other training providers in the area to offer students a variety of avenues to become effective child care workers.

These partners include Bay Mills Community College, the Copper Country ISD Career Tech Center and UPMW.

This is an effort to expand the availability of child care in the area.

According to GCC Off-Campus Operations Director Glen Guilbault, this may soon include GCC.

“We’ve actually been looking at talking to BHK about an apprenticeship program or helping contribute to the training part of the apprenticeship program as a community college,” said Guilbault.

Guilbault says they are currently in ongoing talks with BHK to become an educational partner.

“Cheryl Mills reached out to Gogebic Community College recently and asked about being an educational partner,” Guilbault said. “For us, the meetings are going to continue on that end.”

Mills is the Early Head Start and Head Start Director at BHK.

National Apprenticeship Week runs from Nov. 14-20.

