Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow

Snow chances throughout the next five days
Snow chances throughout the next five days
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will continue to accumulate snow for the U.P. tonight and tomorrow. Those near Lake Superior will see more but snow bands at times could stretch further south in counties like Delta and Dickinson. Snow will taper off a bit on Sunday but still stick around in some areas. We could see a break from the snow on Monday but isolated bouts of snow are possible throughout next week.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Lake effect snow continues with breezy winds; 20-25 mph wind gusts

>Lows: Mid to High 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers possible in central and west

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; moderate snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; slightly warmer air with chances of mixed precipitation

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

