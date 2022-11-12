Lakers earn extra point in CCHA contest over Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State skated to a 2-2 tie Friday evening at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Lakers earned the extra CCHA point with a shootout win after overtime.

“I thought it was a pretty good hockey game,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “They made plays when they had to and we didn’t. That’s what veteran teams do.”

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for three goals in the second. Ryland Mosley was credited with his team-leading fourth of the season 1:28 after intermission. His shot was saved by LSSU goaltender Ethan Langenegger but a Lake defenseman whacked it in.

LSSU (1-6-2, 0-2-1 CCHA) quickly tied it up only 46 seconds later on a goal by Dawson Tritt from Jordan Venegoni and Jake Willets.

The Huskies had 8:00 of power play in the second, including a full 4:00 power play but couldn’t capitalize.

Jed Pietila put the Huskies back in front with his first collegiate goal with only 67 seconds left in the second. Jack Works found Pietila open in the slot and he ripped a shot high over the blocker of the goaltender. Tyrone Bronte also assisted on the play.

“It feels good to get a goal, but it would be a heck of a lot better if we would’ve won,” Pietila said. “I’ve been able to get some confidence as I continue to play. I think if we can play a full 60 minutes like we did in the first period then we will be fine tomorrow.”

Timo Bakos tied the game with 5:56 left in regulation after finishing off a centering freed from Jake Willets. Jack Jeffers also assisted on the play.

Arvid Caderoth had a great chance at a go-ahead goal with 4:45 left, but Langenegger was there for a sprawling pad save.

Tristan Ashbrook had the best chance in the overtime with a drive across the slot. He was able to settle a bouncing puck for the only shot on goal in the extra session, but it was saved

Ashbrook scored the lone shootout goal for the Huskies. Louis Boudon found the back of the net in the second round, and Logan Jenuwine sealed the shootout win in the third.

Tech dominated in shots 42-21, including a 15-4 advantage in the first period. Blake Pietila had 19 saves and Langenegger finished with 40.

The teams will wrap up the CCHA series at 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Former hockey Husky Pat Mikesch was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame on Friday and will be recognized during the first intermission with the rest of the Class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.