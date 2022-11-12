Hancock Central High School holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Central High School (HCHS) honored veterans Friday morning with their annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Administration, staff and students gathered in the school’s gymnasium to honor not only the holiday but the community’s veterans.

“This is an opportunity for us to obviously recognize our active as well as retired military,” said HCHS Principal Chris Salani. “Having them engage and participate with our students and having our student body help recognize the importance of their service for our veterans, it’s just another opportunity for Hancock to embrace the members of our community.”

The American Legion Post #186 Color Guard presented the nation’s flag along with one of its members and HCHS staff member, Jeff Hauswirth.

A navy veteran of the Iraq War that began in 2003, Hauswirth said he hopes students recognize what it means to celebrate Veterans Day.

“Freedom is not free, and today is not so much a day for veterans,” said Hauswirth. “It’s a day to thank veterans for their sacrifice and service, so hopefully the kids will get something out of that.”

Hauswirth was joined by fellow veteran and staff member, Zach Ohtonen, who encouraged those present to go out and thank the veterans of the community.

“Thank them for their service, ask them about their day, just say something,” said Ohtonen. “They’ve given so much for every single one of you. It’s the best thing to do in return.”

Student Trinidy Gordon recited the poem, “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae to help close up the ceremony.

All veterans were invited to enjoy a pasty lunch with high school students afterward.

