Halasz records first shutout as NMU skates past Bemidji State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Hockey team takes game one against Bemidji State backed by Beni Halasz’ first career shutout and multi-point nights from Artem Shlaine and Kristof Papp.

How it Happened

1st Period After an uneventful first nine minutes of the game, NMU was whistled for the first infraction of the night as Artem Shlaine was sent to the box. The penalty kill unit pulled through, getting back to even ice unscathed. Soon after the ‘Cats killed it off, each side got tagged with roughing after the whistle, opening up the ice to 4-on-4 for two minutes.Bemidji led in shots on goal 7-5 in a scoreless first period.

2nd Period Tanner Vescio was tagged for hooking just 16 seconds into the period and NMU again found themselves a man down. NMU answered the call to return to 5-on-5.NMU found themselves on the man advantage with 8:41 to go in the second frame but failed to connect. The Wildcats outshot the Beavers 16-5 in the second frame.

3rd Period A man down to open the period, NMU fended off another call to keep the game scoreless. With 14:42 to go, Brett Willits got called for a cross-check as NMU went off for their fifth penalty on the night. The Wildcats again stood tall a man down and successfully killed the penalty. It took until the 18:14 mark of the third period before Artem Shlaine beat Mattias Sholl for his 7th of the year to give the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead. Joey Larson (7) and Kristof Papp (3) tallied assists. With the net empty, Kristof Papp (5) fired the puck into a yawning cage to seal the deal for the ‘Cats. Artem Shlaine (5) and Andre Ghantous (10) registered helpers.

Postgame Notes

Beni Halasz records his first career collegiate shutout making 25 saves

Artem Shlaine (1G, 1A) and Kristoff Papp (1G, 1A) both register multi-point nights

The Wildcats outshot the Beavers 35 to 25

Goal Summary

1st Period No Goals

2nd Period No Goals

3rd Period 18:14 - Artem Shlaine (NMU, 1-0) - Assisted by Joey Larson and Kristof Papp19:37 - Kristof Papp (NMU, 2-0) - Assisted by Artem Shlaine and Andre Ghantous

Up Next The Wildcats will get ready for game two of the weekend series against Bemidji State, with puckdrop 6:07 p.m. at the Berry Events Center.

