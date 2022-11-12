Gwinn VFW holds Veterans Day Open House

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Veterans Day.

To celebrate, the Gwinn VFW held an open house for veterans and the public. There was food, karaoke, drinks and free can koozies for vets.

The event was a chance for the public to meet veterans and show their appreciation for their service.

“We get a chance to recognize those veterans who are alive and their families,” said Louise Ingalls, VFW Auxiliary president. “[We get] a chance to tell them how much they mean to us, what they’ve done for us and give back to them a little bit.”

Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI in 1918, since 1978.

