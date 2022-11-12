Fire damages Iron Mountain home

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Friday night.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responded at 9:14 p.m. Friday to the report of a possible structure fire at 607 Kent Street.

No one was home at the time of the fire. An elderly female from a neighboring home was assessed by Integrity Care EMS for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries of civilians or firefighters were reported.

The fire was declared under control at 10:45 p.m. and firefighters continued to look for any fire extension in the walls and extinguish hot spots. All units were clear of the scene by 12:15 a.m.

A total of 11 firefighters manning two engines, responded to the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Breitung Township Fire Department, Iron Mountain Police Department, Michigan State Police, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies, and DTE. A request for the American Red Cross was made to assist the homeowner.

The home is uninhabitable due to the heavy fire and smoke damage, and the fire is currently under investigation

The IMFD says the first unit E2201 with an initial crew of four firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes of being dispatched and found heavy smoke conditions throughout the home and fire coming from windows at the front of the home. The crew stretched a hose line to the front door to initiate an initial search for victims and perform an aggressive attack on the fire while the Engineer and a by stander pulled 480′ of supply line to a hydrant and secured a water supply to support fire suppression operations. A recall of off duty firefighters was requested, and mutual aid was requested from Breitung Township Fire Department. While firefighters were performing first floor fire suppression operations, they found a portion of the floor had burned through and had to exit the structure and relocate fire hoses to continue to put out the fire and search for victims. The homeowner confirmed that no one was at home at the time of the fire.

