Finlandia Men’s Basketball opens season with solid win

Big nights Higgins, Zuchak
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
hANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Ilrick Higgins-Moise and senior Danny Zuchak scored in double figures as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (1-0) beat Beloit (0-2) 84-76, Friday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.  It is the first home opener win since Nov. 18, 2014 and the first season opener win since Nov. 17, 2006.

The action was fast and furious the whole first half.  Sophomore Logan Depew hit a bucket to put Finlandia up 9-4 at the 16:37 mark.

The pendulum swung the way of Beloit as they reeled off a 12-1 run to lead 16-10 with 11:44 left.  Over the last eight minutes there were seven lead changes and four ties.  Higgins-Moise dunked the ball at the buzzer to put the Lions up 36-25 at the break.

The second half was more of the same.  From the 15:05 mark and for the next 10 minutes, FinnU led by an average of five to nine points.

The Buccaneers pulled to three 69-66 with 4:08 to go.  Finlandia then scored five straight points to finally put Beloit away.

FinnU shot 45.7% from the floor and 81.3% from the line.  The Lions shut down the Buccaneers on the three-pointer allowing them to shoot just 23.1%.  FinnU also forced 31 turnovers with 15 steals.

For Finlandia, Higgins-Moise had 25 points, nine rebounds and shot 10-of-14 from the floor while Zuchak scored 17 points and had three steals.

For Beloit, Brian Rusch had 21 points and Semaj Roy scored 15 points.

Finlandia takes to the road, Sunday, Nov. 13 playing Northland.  The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CST

