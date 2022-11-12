Alluma Yoga hosts veteran-lead class in Marquette

Micaiah Roydes, a retired Marine, instructs a yoga class on Veterans Day
Micaiah Roydes, a retired Marine, instructs a yoga class on Veterans Day(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran instructed a yoga class in Marquette Friday.

Micaiah Roydes is a retired Marine veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and now a yoga instructor. He started yoga after his time in the service, saying it helped him manage his inures and post-traumatic stress. He continued his yoga journey until he became an instructor at Alluma Yoga.

Roydes says that veterans should consider yoga and its many health benefits.

“Yoga has multiple aspects, and the physical form is only one,” said Roydes. “More importantly is the mindfulness and the breathing that you learn in yoga. Those are things that can help you get through anxiety and help you with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress. I’ve found a lot of benefit from them.”

To sign up for a class at Alluma Yoga, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
Driver who died in Florence County crash identified
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Latest News

Veterans gather at the Gwinn VFW to celebrate Veterans Day.
Gwinn VFW holds Veterans Day Open House
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and the West Branch Sportsman’s club have hunting tips.
Marquette County Sheriff and West Branch Sportsman’s club talk deer hunting safety
Jeffrey Saarela’s artwork has been featured in magazines that are distributed to every VA...
Dickinson County US Marine veteran shares artwork with veterans across the country
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, Veterans Day - 11/11/2022