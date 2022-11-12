Alluma Yoga hosts veteran-lead class in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran instructed a yoga class in Marquette Friday.

Micaiah Roydes is a retired Marine veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and now a yoga instructor. He started yoga after his time in the service, saying it helped him manage his inures and post-traumatic stress. He continued his yoga journey until he became an instructor at Alluma Yoga.

Roydes says that veterans should consider yoga and its many health benefits.

“Yoga has multiple aspects, and the physical form is only one,” said Roydes. “More importantly is the mindfulness and the breathing that you learn in yoga. Those are things that can help you get through anxiety and help you with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress. I’ve found a lot of benefit from them.”

