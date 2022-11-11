Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps

NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with snowfall amounts over 4″ possible.
NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with total snowfall...
NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with total snowfall amounts ranging from 1-8″.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend and an overall wintry stretch the next seven days -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 40s (colder west, milder east)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; colder

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

