Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps
NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect Friday night through Saturday with snowfall amounts over 4″ possible.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
A deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend and an overall wintry stretch the next seven days -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 40s (colder west, milder east)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; colder
>Highs: 20s
