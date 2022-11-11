Wintry interruption to fall this weekend -- blowing snow, subfreezing temps

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend and an overall wintry stretch the next seven days -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 40s (colder west, milder east)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; colder

>Highs: 20s

