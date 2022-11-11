Veterans get free admission to Bay College Basketball Friday

Norse play at 6 and 8 pm
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Photo courtesy: Bay College(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Athletic Department would like to invite any Veterans of the armed forces to attend Friday’s basketball games.  All veterans will be given free admission to the games and free popcorn.

In honor of Veteran’s Day the Norse Athletic Department has planned a short presentation before the start of the Bay College vs. Mesabi Range game that is set to tip off at 6pm.  Local veterans will serve as the color guard and will present the flag before the singing of the National Anthem.

Any veteran wishing to attend the games on Friday or Saturday can stop by the ticket window and receive a popcorn holder as they enter the games.

The weekend consists of a classic style tournament with North Central Michigan and Madison College women’s and men’s games tipping off at 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday.  Bay College will face Mesabi Range at 6 pm and 8 pm on Friday evening.

On Saturday North Central Michigan will play Mesabi Range at 11 am and 1 pm, while the Norse will host Madison College at 3 pm and 5 pm.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Michigan proposals pass
All Michigan proposals have passed
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Negaunee man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Four Michigan Tech Volleyball Players earn ALL-GLIAC honors
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Basketball adds four Men’s recruits and one Women’s recruit
Carson Vanderschaaf, Samantha Taylor named UP Cross Country Runners of the Year
NMU Outside Hitter Lizzy Stark talks about the Wildcat's win over the Cardinals.
11-10-22: NMU Volleyball; Escanaba athletes sign NLI's