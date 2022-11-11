Veterans get free admission to Bay College Basketball Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Athletic Department would like to invite any Veterans of the armed forces to attend Friday’s basketball games. All veterans will be given free admission to the games and free popcorn.

In honor of Veteran’s Day the Norse Athletic Department has planned a short presentation before the start of the Bay College vs. Mesabi Range game that is set to tip off at 6pm. Local veterans will serve as the color guard and will present the flag before the singing of the National Anthem.

Any veteran wishing to attend the games on Friday or Saturday can stop by the ticket window and receive a popcorn holder as they enter the games.

The weekend consists of a classic style tournament with North Central Michigan and Madison College women’s and men’s games tipping off at 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday. Bay College will face Mesabi Range at 6 pm and 8 pm on Friday evening.

On Saturday North Central Michigan will play Mesabi Range at 11 am and 1 pm, while the Norse will host Madison College at 3 pm and 5 pm.

