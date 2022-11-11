Upper Michigan Today’s ‘All Booked Up’ coming Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s new book club ‘All Booked Up’ will hold its first meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The public is invited to attend the conversation about the book “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub. The event will be held at The Courtyard’s Home of Second Line T-Boys and Tapas on 1110 Champion Street in Marquette at 11 a.m. in partnership with Peter White Public Library.

Andrea Ingmire, PWPL director said participating in a book club is a great way to try something different.

“Sometimes I get in a rut with my reading, and I tend to reach for the same things over and over and participating in a book group is a great way to expand what you might be interested in reading,” Ingmire said.

Ingmire also said, “This Time Tomorrow” is a fictional story about time travel.

