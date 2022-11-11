UP Land Conservancy purchases land for Dead River Community Forest

The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy has big plans for some land in Marquette and Negaunee...
The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy has big plans for some land in Marquette and Negaunee townships. They call it the Dead River Community Forest.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy has officially purchased the land needed for its Dead River Community Forest project. For five years, the UPLC has been working to raise the $250,000 needed for the 186 acres of forest habitat in Negaunee Township.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has said the Dead River Community Forest plays an important role in protecting the quality of groundwater systems that flow into our community’s drinking water and sustain local fisheries.

“Now that we’ve actually purchased the property we’re going to take the winter and probably the spring to work with folks who live in the area and love this area to talk about what we really want to see happen out there and do some more research and talk to a lot of folks and get input about what the management plan is going to be before we actually start,” said Andrea Denham, U.P. Land Conservancy executive director.

In the meantime, the UPLC is asking the public to stay off the land until more funds can be raised for infrastructure like trails, signage and parking areas. The group is looking to raise about $50,000 for that work.

