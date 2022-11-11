Timber Yeti Axe Range offering free play for all veterans on Veterans Day

MARQUETTE TOWSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veteran or not, Timber Yeti Axe Range has a special deal for you this Veterans Day.

The axe throwing range is open from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. today, Friday, and is offering free play to all veterans.

Other members of the community have a deal to score too.

For $5, you can throw your axe until you hit a number on the target. The numbers on the target correspond to one of 50 prizes, all of which were donated by local businesses.

All proceeds from the prize lane will be donated to the UP Honor Flight.

Avery Smith, the owner of Timber Yeti, says honoring veterans is especially personal to him.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Timber Yeti Axe Range owner Avery Smith about his support for veterans and the celebration of Veterans Days.

Veterans will not be required to show ID when arriving to play for free.

Prices for regular play have been slashed from $20/hour to $10 because Smith anticipates a busy day and faster rotation among players in lanes.

You can win a prize at Timber Yeti Axe Range while fundraising for the UP Honor Flight.

If you’ve never thrown, Smith or one of his staff will coach you.

Wearing closed-toe shoes is the only requirement to throw.

Timber Yeti Axe Range is located inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

