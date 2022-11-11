Timber Yeti Axe Range offering free play for all veterans on Veterans Day

The Marquette Township axe throwing range is also fundraising today for the UP Honor Flight
Tia Trudgeon throws an axe at a target at the Timber Yeti Axe Range.
Tia Trudgeon throws an axe at a target at the Timber Yeti Axe Range.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veteran or not, Timber Yeti Axe Range has a special deal for you this Veterans Day.

The axe throwing range is open from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. today, Friday, and is offering free play to all veterans.

Other members of the community have a deal to score too.

For $5, you can throw your axe until you hit a number on the target. The numbers on the target correspond to one of 50 prizes, all of which were donated by local businesses.

All proceeds from the prize lane will be donated to the UP Honor Flight.

Avery Smith, the owner of Timber Yeti, says honoring veterans is especially personal to him.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Timber Yeti Axe Range owner Avery Smith about his support for veterans and the celebration of Veterans Days.

Veterans will not be required to show ID when arriving to play for free.

Prices for regular play have been slashed from $20/hour to $10 because Smith anticipates a busy day and faster rotation among players in lanes.

You can win a prize at Timber Yeti Axe Range while fundraising for the UP Honor Flight.

If you’ve never thrown, Smith or one of his staff will coach you.

Wearing closed-toe shoes is the only requirement to throw.

Timber Yeti Axe Range is located inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
Driver who died in Florence County crash identified
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Latest News

Poster for the talent show
Project Lift Ukraine UP hosts talent show fundraiser
Local businesses donated prize packages to Timber Yeti Axe Range in honor of its UP Honor...
Timber Yeti Axe Range fundraising for UP Honor Flight
You can win prizes and fundraise for the UP Honor Flight by throwing in this lane at the Timber...
Timber Yeti Axe Range is offering free play for Veterans
NMU women’s soccer to face Maryville in the first round of NCAA Tournament