Superiorland Ski Club to host ski swap Saturday

Poster for the Ski Swap
Poster for the Ski Swap(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Ski Club is getting ready to host its annual ski swap Saturday in Marquette Township. The ski swap is a chance for skiers to sell old equipment and clothing while picking out new gear for winter sports.

Members of the ski club say supply chain issues have made getting new gear problematic.

“With the pandemic, there have been a lot of supply chain issues and it’s been very hard getting new equipment and we think that folks getting a chance to trade off what they don’t use anymore and pick up something that they couldn’t get otherwise is going to be a big benefit to those who want to get out and play in the snow,” said Jennifer Bruggink, Treasurer for the Superiorland Ski Club.

A 20% commission goes to the SSC to benefit Youth Cross Country Ski Programs. You can begin dropping off equipment at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Marquette Township Hall. Members of the Superiorland Ski Club get to shop first from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The general public can shop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

