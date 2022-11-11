Superior Hills Elementary gets a new flag and sings to veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, Superior Hills Elementary held a ceremony for its new flag. The flag was delivered to the school by four veterans.

The students showed their appreciation by singing a song. Also, the school’s music teacher organized this event. Trisha Vickers said her main reason for doing this is to thank the veterans for their service.

“A couple of vets come out and they do a flag-raising ceremony and they have done this traditionally in the past and they come to talk to our students a little bit about Veterans Day,” said Vickers. “I teach music here. So, I thought ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we could sing them a song.’”

Teachers said the school spent the entire month of October practicing for the big day.

