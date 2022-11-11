Project Lift Ukraine UP hosts talent show fundraiser

Raising funds to help those in Europe.
Poster for the talent show
Poster for the talent show(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for some Saturday fun while helping a good cause?

Project Lift Ukraine UP will be hosting the Talent Show Fundraiser for Humanitarian Relief.

There will be a free-will offering supporting the following relief organization:

- United Methodist Committee on Relief

- Catholic Relief Services

- Lutheran World Relief

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction featuring original Lift Ukraine UP artwork from Sandi Mager.

The talent show will feature may different musical groups.

The talent show will be at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming High School on Saturday, November 12 and will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available at these locations:

- Tru North Credit Union, US-41 in Ishpeming

- Jubilee Foods, US-41 in Ishpeming

- Elaine’s Store, 3rd Street in Ishpeming

- Globe Printing, Division Street in Ishpeming

- Super One Foods, US-41 in Negaunee

Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Tickets cost $10 for individuals and $25 for families.

