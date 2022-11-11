NMU women’s soccer to face Maryville in the first round of NCAA Tournament

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team has made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

The Wildcats have earned the No. 5 seed in the midwest region, and are set to face No. 4 Maryville on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. in Allendale, Michigan. The game will be streamed free on YouTube. The Wildcats (13-3-5) are coming off a 2-1 defeat to GVSU in the GLIAC Championship. Maryville (11-2-6) defeated Illinois-Springfield 2-1 to take the GLVC Tournament title.

Grand Valley State earned the No. 1 seed and earned a bye, as they will await the winner of the first of a three-game set downstate. The Wildcats are 13-3-5 and finished the regular season 8-2-4 in conference competition. They are coming off a 2-1 defeat to reigning national champions Grand Valley State in the GLIAC Championship. The Wildcats made the game interesting, outshooting GVSU 9-4 in the second half and 14-11 overall.

The Wildcats pace all GLIAC teams with 13 shutouts over the course of their season.

Maryville enters the match 11-2-6 with a 6-0-6 GLVC record. They defeated Illinois-Springfield in the tournament title game. They opened up the season hosting two GLIAC teams, defeating Ferris State 2-1 and falling to Grand Valley State 1-0.

