NMU Basketball adds four Men’s recruits and one Women’s recruit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team has signed four new recruits to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 season in Riley Brooks, Cooper LePage, JR Lukenbill, and Brandon Trilli. Coach Majkrzak on the class: “We are really excited about this group of signees. We place a high value on players that can shoot the ball and defend multiple positions. This group is extremely versatile. More than any group we have had, they really fit Northern Michigan and the Marquette community.”

Riley Brooks | 6′6″ | G | Ripon High School (Wis.) Riley Brooks averaged 25.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, and 1.8 spg his junior year. He was also named 1st Team All-Conference unanimously and 1st Team All-State.Coach Majkrzak on Riley: “Riley is a big-time scorer that can score on all three levels and combines a great jump shot with a scoring mentality. He’s another coaches kid that really understands the game. He plays PG at 6′6 but also averages close to double digit rebounds, so there are a lot of different ways in which he can affect the game.”

Cooper LePage | 6′1″ | G | Crystal Lake South High School (Ill.) Cooper LePage averaged 13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, and 2.4 spg while shooting 37% from the 3-point line his junior year. He was named 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-Area.Coach Majkrzak on Cooper: “Both of Coopers parents were standout players for Northern Michigan and his grandparents still live in Negaunee. It was a complete no brainer to continue his family’s legacy at NMU. As great as the fit is off the court, he’s also a perfect fit on the court for us. Cooper is a great shooter that can fill it up from deep, and plays with the high IQ you would expect out of a coach’s kid.”

JR Lukenbill | 6′5″ | G/F | Burlington High School (Wis.) JR Lukenbill averaged 16.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg, and 3.0 apg while shooting 59.8% from the field and 41.6% from the 3-point line his junior year. He was also named 1st Team All-Conference.Coach Majkrzak on JR: “JR is a high flyer that makes eye popping plays with his athleticism. Although that is the first thing that catches your eye, he pairs it with an incredible IQ and feel for the game. We think he can guard any position on the defense side of the ball while bringing 3 level scoring on the offensive side.”

Brandon Trilli | 6′5″ | G/F | Munster High School (Ind.) Brandon Trilli averaged 21.6 ppg and 7.6 rpg his junior year as he helped lead his team to Conference and Sectional Championships. In addition, he broke the Munster single-season scoring record with 582 points. He was also named a Top 15 Supreme Underclassman, an Indiana Junior All-Star, and to the Top 100 Indiana Camp.Coach Majkrzak on Brandon: “Brandon is exactly what you think of when you think of Indiana high school basketball. He’s skilled, tough, and understands the game at an extremely high level. He has guard skills but isn’t afraid to mix it up inside if that’s what it takes for his team to be successful.”

The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team has signed a new recruit to a National Letter of Intent for the 2023-24 season in Braelyn Torres out of Kettle Moraine High School in Wisconsin. Braelyn Torres is averaging 14.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.6 assist, and 3.2 steals at Kettle Moraine, where she currently has 971 career points and is a 34% shooter from the 3-point line. She was named First Team All-State WBCA as a Junior Division 1 and honorable mention All-State AP and First Team All-Waukesha County as a Junior. Torres also is a two-time First Team All-Conference Classic Eight.

Coach Casey Thousand on Torres: “We are so excited to add Braelyn to our family. Braelyn is a very dynamic player! She can score the basketball quickly and in multiple ways. On defense, she competes every possession and her length helps her make tough defensive plays. Braelyn will be a great fit in our program!”

