Mission of Hope to give free turkeys to families in need

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County non-profit is asking for your help to make this Thanksgiving more memorable.

You may know Mission of Hope Delta County as the organization that gives out free shoes to kids at the beginning of the school year.

Now, it’s trying to give Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need. If you would like to donate a turkey, you can drop it off at Wellspring Community Church in the Delta Plaza Mall.

“We would love to help your family out this year. We know that a lot of people need some help and we just want to be an encouragement and bring some hope this Thanksgiving,” said Paul Culbertson, the pastor of Wellspring Community Church.

If you need a turkey for Thanksgiving, you can fill out an online form here.

Anyone from anywhere can fill out the form. You just need to be able to pick up the turkey on Nov. 20 from Wellspring Community Church.

