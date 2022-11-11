Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti holds Veterans Day service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 50 veterans sang along to “Amazing Grace”, “America the Beautiful” and of course “The National Anthem” in honor of Veterans Day.

Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti honored veterans with remarks from various community leaders Friday. Administrator Ron Oja said this year’s ceremony is still limited due to COVID.

“With COVID we’ve had to change things from primarily in-person event to more getting statements from legislators and not as open to the public as in the past,” Oja said.

Forsyth Township Supervisor and retired Navy Captain Joe Boogren spoke at the event, he highlighted the importance of making sure our veterans are not forgotten.

“Their service and sacrifices are respected and remembered, and their legacy continues from people my age to the young men and women who are serving today,” Boogren said.

Boogren first enlisted in the navy in 1980, primarily working on submarines for 10 years before being commissioned.

“Then I served 22 years as an officer, a lot of that in aviation, and had the privilege of leading young Americans in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq and later commanded a U.S. Navy base, it was a great privilege for me to serve then come back and establish myself in the U.P.” Boogren said.

Michael Brady, Gwinn VFW Post 5670 Commander, led the pledge of allegiance at Friday’s ceremony. He joined the army in 1992, he was everything from a maintenance sergeant to a combat engineer.

“I did a tour in Iraq and Afghanistan, and I didn’t want to stop my career, so I got into the VFW, the American Legion, the DAV and AMVETS and moved my way up to the VFW and I still want to respect all vets for what they do,” Brady said.

The ceremony concluded with a playing of the taps led by U.S. Navy Veteran Dan Jackovich.

