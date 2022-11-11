Marquette restaurant holds 3rd annual Giving Tree program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the season for giving and Jeffrey’s Restaurant is making sure no one goes without this Christmas. The restaurant is doing its third annual giving tree program.

The program connects people willing to donate with people in need to make sure every child gets a Christmas present.

Restaurant Owner Jeffery Erickson says it’s important to give now more than ever.

“Right now it’s a little bit harder with the economy, the inflation and such. It’s even harder now to purchase things,” said Erickson. ”I understand there’s some need out there and I want to be able to help.”

Last year, Jeffrey’s helped 69 families and 179 children.

Families interested in receiving gifts can apply until Nov. 19 by emailing christmasatjeffreys@gmail.com

For more information, or to donate, click here

