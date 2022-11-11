Marquette restaurant holds 3rd annual Giving Tree program

Jeffreys Family Restaurant
Jeffreys Family Restaurant(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the season for giving and Jeffrey’s Restaurant is making sure no one goes without this Christmas. The restaurant is doing its third annual giving tree program.

The program connects people willing to donate with people in need to make sure every child gets a Christmas present.

Restaurant Owner Jeffery Erickson says it’s important to give now more than ever.

“Right now it’s a little bit harder with the economy, the inflation and such. It’s even harder now to purchase things,” said Erickson. ”I understand there’s some need out there and I want to be able to help.”

Last year, Jeffrey’s helped 69 families and 179 children.

Families interested in receiving gifts can apply until Nov. 19 by emailing christmasatjeffreys@gmail.com

For more information, or to donate, click here

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Semi driver arrested after deadly L’Anse gas station crash faces 2 additional charges
Photo of Lance Guenette from the Detroit Police Department
UPDATE: Menominee teen missing again from Detroit
Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
Driver who died in Florence County crash identified
MycoNaut has officially launched.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Latest News

UPAWS Holiday Store Merchandise
Annual UPAWS holiday store opens in Marquette mall
Veterans arrive.
Superior Hills Elementary gets a new flag and sings to veterans
Smile big.
Marquette County Sheriff and West Branch Sportsman’s club talk deer hunting safety
TV6's Pavlina Osta and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Friday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (11/11/2022)