Holiday business begins to roll out in Houghton storefronts

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton storefronts are preparing for massive amounts of business from the community in the coming weeks.

Supply chain concerns remain an issue, however, at stores such as Surplus Outlet on Shelden Ave.

The owners have been doing their best to keep prices from going up amid inflation.

“We’ve been fortunate. We haven’t had too many price changes,” said Surplus Outlet’s Tina Jurkanis. “The cost of shipping and freight has tripled in the past two years, and we’ve been able to keep out of the prices for our customers.”

The owners are expecting a lot of business around some of their favorite holiday products.

“Winter socks, wool socks, we have Alpaca and Smartwool, and different ones,” continued Jurkanis. “Bedroom slippers are a huge Christmas idea for everybody because warm feet are very important.”

Flowers by Sleeman on Memorial Rd. will be offering Christmas trees shortly after Thanksgiving.

However, according to Flowers by Sleeman’s Owner Tony Sleeman, some types may be unavailable this year.

“We’ll definitely have a lot of trees this year, they just might not be in certain types,” said Sleeman. “We do many different varieties, but there might be a few varieties that we won’t carry this year.”

However, Sleeman’s offers Christmas tree deliveries to households in the Houghton/Hancock area.

They also keep costs lower by making their own decorations.

“Making the wreaths and the garlands and others, and we can keep our costs down a little bit because there’s no wholesaler we’re buying from,” continued Sleeman. “We’re doing everything ourselves in-house, right here.”

And as the City of Houghton’s two-day ‘Ladies Night’ continues...

Swift Hardware, also on Shelden Ave., is stocked with a variety of different products and sales for the event.

“We have buy one and get one 50% off, and we have all sorts of food,” aid Swift Hardware Owner Marilyn Swift. “We have good coffee, and we’ve got soda stream. We’ve just got all sorts of things.”

The ‘Ladies Night’ continues Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

