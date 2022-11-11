Hancock City Council looking to replace council seat after candidate resignation

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Council is looking to fill a vacant seat post-election day.

Hancock Board of Education Secretary Michael Lancour was one of four new members elected to the council.

In third place, he earned 778 votes, 17% of total votes.

However, during Wednesday’s meeting, he chose to retain his board position, leaving the council a member short.

“He did resign at last night’s meeting,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “So now we will go through the process to elect a new city council member.”

According to Babcock, this was due to an incompatibility conflict between the two positions.

“The conflict is that they became incompatible offices because of the City of Hancock working on a contract for a school resource officer between our police department and the school.”

The school resource officer would serve as extra security in a violent school situation.

The city council plans to decide how to handle this situation at their meeting on Nov. 15.

“At our November 15th meeting, the city council will determine if they will be appointing somebody that was on the ballot,” added Babcock. “Or if they will be opening up the nominations to anyone who has lived in the city for at least six months.”

The nearest opponent was Whitney Warstler, who received 701 (15%) of votes.

The remaining candidates, Margo Pizzi and Zack Osborn each earned 654 (14%) and 582 (13%) votes respectively.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.