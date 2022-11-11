Gov. Whitmer signs proclamation honoring Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 11 as Veterans Day to honor Michigan’s more than 500,000 veterans and all those who served before them.

“Today, we recognize the Michiganders who served our state and nation in uniform, their families who support them, and those heroes who are no longer with us,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to declare November 11 as Veterans Day in Michigan, and I encourage every Michigander to recognize the sacrifices our veterans and their families make to keep us all safe. Let’s work together to ensure the more than 500,000 veterans in Michigan get the health care, housing, education, and opportunities they deserve and make them proud to call Michigan home.”

“Veterans Day provides us with an opportunity to thank veterans for their selflessness, sacrifices, resilience, and for their outstanding service to our state and nation,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general, and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Less than 10% of all U.S. adults are veterans and we owe each of them our deepest gratitude for their contributions to our freedom, security, and democracy.”

While there are many ways to celebrate Veterans Day, including flying the U.S. flag, volunteering at a local veterans home, or donating to a veterans charity, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency wants to encourage veterans to apply for VA benefits and volunteer to mentor fellow veterans.

“As a medically-retired veteran, I know first-hand how challenging it is to navigate the various benefits we are entitled to for our service,” said Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and a U.S. Army veteran. “The MVAA proudly supports our veterans across Michigan and will be here to support their needs. Veteran families can lean on us to get connected to resources for emergency assistance, education, employment, and health and welfare.”

Originally known as Armistice Day, and designated by Congress in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the bill into law on May 26, 1954, naming it Veterans Day ever since. For more information on upcoming events taking place throughout the state in honor of Veterans Day, please visit the events calendar at www.michigan.gov/mvaa.

Buddy Poppy Day in Michigan

Governor Whitmer also declared November 11 as Buddy Poppy Day in Michigan, honoring the long-standing tradition of distributing Buddy Poppies to raise money for veterans in need by the Michigan Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion. Poppies serve as a reminder of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country and the state of Michigan and can be worn or used to decorate graves or memorial sites.

