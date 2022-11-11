Explore the diverse world of cheese at Everyday Wines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is Veterans Day, a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Many local businesses are offering deals, discounts, and events in honor of the U.P.’s veterans.

Upper Michigan Today tells you how throwing axes at Timber Yeti and fueling up at Krist Gas Station will benefit the UP Honor Flight.

Upper Michigan Today tells you about deals and events happening at local businesses for Veterans Day.

You can find a running list of businesses offering Veterans Day deals on uppermichiganssource.com.

Also today... Charlie “The Cheese Monger” Klecha of Everyday Wines in Marquette shares his knowledge and passion for the ancient dairy product.

Klecha’s corner of the wine shop features one of the widest selections of cheeses in the area. Carrying everything from local snacking favorites to unique international delights, Klecha encourages you to jump out of your comfort and try something new.

Everyday Wines has a wide selection of cheeses from classic snack staples to unique international picks.

Cheese is cut to order, which means you can purchase as much or as little as you like. And if you’re skeptical about buying a new cheese without trying it first, ask for a sample. Klecha will gladly let you try a piece.

Upper Michigan Today taste-tests cheese from Everyday Wines.

Thanksgiving is under two weeks away. Everyday Wines will help you find the perfect blend to go with your meal. Klecha says a bubbly rose is always a good pair.

There’s an opportunity to sample wines and more at Everyday Wines for Ladies Night on November 17.

Everyday Wines shares favorite picks for Thanksgiving dinner.

Everyday Wines is located at 129 W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.