Evening snow Friday with lake effect snow Saturday

Scattered rain will stick around for our counties along Lake Michigan but will diminish by the afternoon. In the late afternoon into the evening snow chances rise in the western counties. By Saturday that system snow will transition into lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts with breezy conditions. Some areas will experience up to 6 inches of snow and higher elevations could receive more throughout the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning; snow chances rise in the afternoon out west

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated Low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along north and northwest wind belts

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Lingering lake effect snow; breezy wind gusts up to 20-25 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; moderate snow showers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; mix precipitation of rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

